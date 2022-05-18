Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%.
Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
