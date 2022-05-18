StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.
In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.