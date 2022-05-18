StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 311.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

