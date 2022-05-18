StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Scientific Games has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, for a total transaction of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.