StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

