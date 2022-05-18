StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)
Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
