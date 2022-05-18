StockNews.com Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

