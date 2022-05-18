StockNews.com Upgrades Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Buy

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.