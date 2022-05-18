StockNews.com Upgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to “Hold”

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

IFF opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

