Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEOAY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.4958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

