Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4958 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

