Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRS opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.76.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,424 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $1,471,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.