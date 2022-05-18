Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Up 22.8% in April

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 904,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDIG. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $4,636,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

