Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director C Michael Jacobi Sells 3,006 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE RGR opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

