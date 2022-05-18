Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
RGR stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.
In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.