Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

RGR stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.40.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

