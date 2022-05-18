Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 192.40 and a beta of 1.86. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

