Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOHVY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

