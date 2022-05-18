SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

STKL stock opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $826.31 million, a P/E ratio of -153.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.