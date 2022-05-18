Super Group (SGHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SGHC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
