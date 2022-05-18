Super Group (SGHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Super Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SGHC opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super Group stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGHC. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.