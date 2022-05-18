Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan Sells 10,000 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMCI stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.