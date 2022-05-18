SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SPCB stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
About SuperCom (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
