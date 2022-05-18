Susquehanna Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $280.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.39.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.57. The company has a market cap of $529.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

