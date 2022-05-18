Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

