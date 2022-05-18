SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39.

FATE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

FATE opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,348,516.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 60.0% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 59,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

