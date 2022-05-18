Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 40,000 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SWCH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. 3,687,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 836.96 and a beta of 0.71. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. Switch’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 575.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

