Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Purchases 135,906 Shares of Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 135,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $188,909.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,807,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,404.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 397 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.16. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

