Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 10,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $122.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.