Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.
Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
