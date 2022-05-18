Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.