Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TNDM has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 933.99 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

