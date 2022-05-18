Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Director Thomas Reddin Sells 10,000 Shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SKT opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,684,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after purchasing an additional 396,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,308 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

