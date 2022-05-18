Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Paul W. Chung Sells 3,568 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. 1,589,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

