Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.56 and its 200 day moving average is $227.66.

Get Target alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.