Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$3.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.
TGB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 226,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,640. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
