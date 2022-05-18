Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$3.40

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

TGB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 226,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,640. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $93.42 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

