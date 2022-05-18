Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 231,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,649,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

