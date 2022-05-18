Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 231,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,649,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period.
Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
