TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TCRR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,368. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

