TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,763.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,728. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $93.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

