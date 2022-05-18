TDCX (TDCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. TDCX has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

Shares of TDCX stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84. TDCX has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on TDCX in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $43,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $16,661,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,508,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

