Teck Resources (TECK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$54.00 to C$53.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from C$57.00 to C$58.00.

4/28/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $48.00.

4/21/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$55.00.

4/20/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$52.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

4/19/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$64.00.

4/14/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

4/13/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$63.00.

4/12/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$57.00.

4/8/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

3/23/2022 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Teck Resources Limited alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.