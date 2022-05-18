Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

HQH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 2,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,361. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 35.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

