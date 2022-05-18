Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
HQH traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 2,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,361. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.