Tekla Life Sciences Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

