Tekla Life Sciences Investors to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HQL traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.70.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
