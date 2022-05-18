Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,261,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 6,738,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,360.5 days.

TELDF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.40 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

