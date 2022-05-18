Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

