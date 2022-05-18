Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $467,000.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,408 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

