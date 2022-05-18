Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRNO. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of TRNO opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $61.83 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

