Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $600.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.81.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $53.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $708.00. 1,272,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The company has a market capitalization of $733.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $935.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $976.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,375,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

