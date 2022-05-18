Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $11.00.

5/4/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of some branded drugs including Copaxone, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, new drugs Austedo and Ajovy are emerging as significant drivers of sales growth. With improving operational efficiencies, significant debt reduction over the past four years, and improving fundamentals, we believe the company may return to growth in a couple of years. Teva, however, is involved in an opioid litigation and faces DOJ investigations on allocations of price fixing. A potential settlement on opioid litigation in the next 12 months can be an important catalyst for the stock. There are concerns about Teva’s generic products’ growth due to the lack of new growth drivers following limited launches. Teva’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

4/5/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

4/5/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/25/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

