Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Hagop H. Kozanian Sells 5,904 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

