TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes Purchases 16,000 Shares of Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TFFP opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

