TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher Acquires 85,000 Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron G.L. Fletcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Aaron G.L. Fletcher bought 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00.

Shares of TFFP opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.14. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.14% and a negative net margin of 24,245.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1,456.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 74,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 63,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,268 shares during the period. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFFP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

