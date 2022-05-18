TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 518,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

