TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,400 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 518,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 298,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.
About TFI International (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TFI International (TFII)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.