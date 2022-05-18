The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 2,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

