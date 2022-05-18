The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Up 24.9% in April

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

BK traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

